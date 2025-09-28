JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Holdings Lifted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

