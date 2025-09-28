Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 7,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after buying an additional 551,501 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HSBC by 729.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,187 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $17,430,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $10,287,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

