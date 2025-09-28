Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

