Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) & Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Financial Survey

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kaya and Interparfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interparfums 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interparfums has a consensus price target of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.03%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Kaya.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $10,000.00 110.85 -$2.08 million ($0.08) -0.63 Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.24 $164.36 million $4.99 20.29

This table compares Kaya and Interparfums”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Kaya. Kaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interparfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Interparfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya -23,265.93% N/A -2,395.84% Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14%

Summary

Interparfums beats Kaya on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

