Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

