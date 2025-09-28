Keystone Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB

Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 575,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

