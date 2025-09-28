Keystone Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Keystone Global Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.73 on Friday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

