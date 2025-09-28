Keystone Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,976 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,466,000. High Probability Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 636,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 208,265 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 988,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 168,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

