Keystone Global Partners LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

