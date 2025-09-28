Keystone Global Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

