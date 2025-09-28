Keystone Global Partners LLC Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

Keystone Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Keystone Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $233.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $239.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.5084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.