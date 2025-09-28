KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,038 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 8,125,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,923,000 after purchasing an additional 278,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,617,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,678 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.