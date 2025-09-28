KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

