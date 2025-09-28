KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,859,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $462.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $467.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

