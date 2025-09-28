Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.4%

KRUS opened at $61.99 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

