KWB Wealth Acquires Shares of 69,956 Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

