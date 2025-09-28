KWB Wealth Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF $FLCH

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.50. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

