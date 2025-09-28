KWB Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 510,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $25.14 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.