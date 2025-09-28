KWB Wealth Grows Position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 600,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

BATS:JPLD opened at $52.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

