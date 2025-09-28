KWB Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

