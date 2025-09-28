KWB Wealth Has $12.85 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Arrien Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $88.81.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

