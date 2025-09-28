KWB Wealth Has $5.63 Million Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $33.84 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

