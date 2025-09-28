KWB Wealth Makes New $255,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $111.00 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

