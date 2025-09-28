KWB Wealth Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

