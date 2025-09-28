KWB Wealth Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,033.3% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
