KWB Wealth Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.04.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

