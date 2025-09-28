KWB Wealth Sells 243,341 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ

KWB Wealth decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,341 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF accounts for 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

IDHQ stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $483.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

