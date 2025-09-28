KWB Wealth Takes Position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF $FLSP

KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLSP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

