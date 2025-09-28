KWB Wealth Trims Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

KWB Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

