Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,755,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 187,569 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,111,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

