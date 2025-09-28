Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

