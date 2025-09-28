Lakewood Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

