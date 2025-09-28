Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.48 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 10,398,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,318% from the average daily volume of 733,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.
LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.50.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
