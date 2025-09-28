Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.48 and last traded at C$10.28. 10,398,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,318% from the average session volume of 733,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. TD Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 14.0%
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
