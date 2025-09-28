Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after buying an additional 135,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after buying an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

