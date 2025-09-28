McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $821.00 to $853.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.08.

McKesson Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:MCK opened at $760.82 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $479.15 and a 12-month high of $770.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $697.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

