Michels Family Financial LLC Acquires 497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.