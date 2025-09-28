Michels Family Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Michels Family Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 917,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,616,000 after buying an additional 131,502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 519,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 281,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,940,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQWL stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $114.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

