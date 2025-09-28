Michels Family Financial LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Michels Family Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 215.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $194.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $197.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

