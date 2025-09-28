Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) & Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head-To-Head Survey

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Monotaro alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Monotaro and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotaro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wayfair 1 9 15 2 2.67

Wayfair has a consensus target price of $73.27, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Monotaro.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotaro $1.91 billion 3.90 $173.82 million $0.48 30.90 Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.95 -$492.00 million ($2.40) -36.14

This table compares Monotaro and Wayfair”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monotaro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monotaro and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotaro 9.36% 33.81% 24.17% Wayfair -2.50% N/A -6.28%

Risk & Volatility

Monotaro has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Monotaro on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotaro

(Get Free Report)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.