Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $101.55 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

