Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

