Mustard Seed Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 316,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

