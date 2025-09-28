Mustard Seed Financial LLC Purchases 11,284 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

