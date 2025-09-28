Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,084.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,033 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 133,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 275,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

