Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 922,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 876,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,874,000 after purchasing an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJJ opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

