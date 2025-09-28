Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

