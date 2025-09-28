Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

