New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

New Insight Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

