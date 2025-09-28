Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,593,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,501,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,971,000 after acquiring an additional 58,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.